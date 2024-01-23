Ghana's dressing room in turmoil after Afcon struggles? Odoi rues 'stupid' goals, Kudus unhappy with 'losing focus' and Paintsil denis 'fatigue' claims

Ghana's dressing room in turmoil after Afcon struggles? Odoi rues 'stupid' goals, Kudus unhappy with 'losing focus' and Paintsil denis 'fatigue' claimsSeth WillisBackpageAfrica Cup of NationsGhanaMozambique vs GhanaMozambiqueMohammed KudusAndre AyewDenis OdoiJoseph PaintsilGhana coach Chris Hughton has taken responsibility after the Black Stars' poor Afcon outing in Ivory Coast.Black Stars lost 2-1 vs Cape Verde in first gameThey drew 2-2 with Egypt in second Group B matchGhana threw lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique