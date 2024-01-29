The striker cannot afford to go out clubbing and miss training after the dire season he and United have had - he needs to wake up and grow up

Xavi Hernandez famously once revealed that when you hear a footballer is suffering from gastroenteritis "you think there's something else going on". At Manchester United gastroenteritis has been replaced by the word "illness" and in the case of Marcus Rashford missing training this week and not travelling to the FA Cup tie at Newport County, there is definitely something else going on.

Rashford may well have been feeling too sick to train on Friday but we can surmise that he was not suffering from a cold or a sore throat. It was revealed that the England striker had been in Belfast during the week seeing old friend Ro-Shaun Williams and had gone nightclubbing, not once but twice.

Rashford had been given a day off on Thursday and there was no issue with him going out to see Williams after Wednesday's training session, even with him being seen at Laverty's bar in the Belfast city centre. The problem was he was seen at Thompson's Garage nightclub later on Wednesday and then again on Thursday, not leaving until the early hours of Friday morning. He would have got only minimal sleep before returning to Manchester on a private jet at 8am on Friday.

Article continues below

It was hardly ideal preparation for a full training session and he did not even make it through the doors at Carrington. It is far from his first trespass and he has given Erik ten Hag yet another disciplinary problem to resolve, just two weeks after finally seeing the back of Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag is not the only person Rashford is disrespecting with his juvenile behaviour. He is shirking the responsibility that comes with being a senior member of United's squad as well as the club's highest paid player. He is also letting down the fans. But most of all, he is letting himself down...