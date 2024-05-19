'For the love of my life' - Georgina Rodriguez shows off Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired dress - signed by Al-Nassr superstar - that she wore for VETEMENTS fashion show
Georgina Rodriguez has shown off the dress she wore at Paris Fashion Week, which featured a touching message from Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Ronaldo penned a message on Rodriguez's dress
- Outfit features 'Ronaldo 7' on the front
- Al-Nassr star was present at Fury-Usyk boxing match