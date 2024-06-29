Who is Georges Mikautadze? Georgia's Ajax flop who's emerged as the unlikely leader of the Euro 2024 Golden Boot race

Described as Metz's answer to Kylian Mbappe, the striker is out in front as top scorer in Germany after an exceptional group stage

Few would have predicted that minnows Georgia would reach the last 16 at Euro 2024 in what is their first major tournament, let alone that they would have the leading goal-scorer in their ranks at the conclusion of the group stage. GOAL earmarked Georges Mikautadze as a potential breakout star of the European Championship, but with three goals in as many games, he has surpassed expectation and probably his wildest dreams.

The striker - who is eligible for France but elected to play for Georgia after a media campaign in 2021 - netted a clinical finish to become his country's first-ever major tournament goal-scorer in their opener against Turkey, before coolly converting spot-kicks in the draw with the Czech Republic and the quite incredible 2-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal that booked the Caucasus nation a place in the round of 16.

Away from his goals, the 23-year-old's pace and trickery have caught the eye, and after a rollercoaster few years he is destined for bigger things after his current club Metz suffered relegation to Ligue 2. But what is the story behind Euro 2024's leading marksman? GOAL has you covered...