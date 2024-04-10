Gabriel handball: Ref ADMITTED ‘kid’s mistake’ as raging Thomas Tuchel sensationally claims official didn’t give penalty against Arsenal because Champions League game was too big
Thomas Tuchel has claimed the Arsenal vs Bayern referee admitted to knowing he'd made a "mistake" by not awarding a penalty for a Gabriel handball.
- Bizarre penalty incident in 67th minute
- Bayern were leading 2-1 at the time
- Tuchel claims ref owned up to error