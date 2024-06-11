Future Portugal boss? Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for management role by former Man Utd team-mate when the day comes to hang up record-breaking boots
Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to move into management, with ex-Manchester United team-mate John O’Shea seeing him as Portugal boss of the future.
- Evergreen forward still going strong at 39
- Hit 50 goals for Al-Nassr in 2023-24 season
- Ready for Euro 2024 duty with his country