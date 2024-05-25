Olivier GIROUD france-20240326(C)Getty Images
Jack McRae

France legend! Olivier Giroud reveals when he will call time on his international career as he prepares for MLS move with LAFC

Olivier GiroudFranceEuropean Championship

Olivier Giroud has announced this summer's European Championship will be his final tournament in international football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Giroud to retire from international football
  • Giroud is France highest scorer in men's football
  • Striker set to move to LAFC
Article continues below

Editors' Picks