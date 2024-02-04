'The floodgates will open' - Premier League braced for legal chaos if Everton and Nottingham Forest financial charges upheld, expert warns

Chris Burton
Premier League protest Everton fansGetty
Premier LeagueEvertonNottingham ForestManchester CityChelsea

The Premier League has been warned that the “floodgates will open” if financial charges against the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest are upheld.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Toffees already hit with 10-point deduction
  • Charges levelled against Forest
  • Man City have a case to answer at some stage

Editors' Picks