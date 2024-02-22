Elliot Lee Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023-24Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

First Paul Mullin, now Elliot Lee! Why Wrexham benched 14-goal midfielder alongside star striker – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourites handed cameo roles against MK Dons

WrexhamElliot LeePhil ParkinsonLeague Two

Elliot Lee has joined Paul Mullin on the bench at Wrexham, with Phil Parkinson explaining why the 14-goal midfielder was a substitute against MK Dons.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons boast strength in depth
  • Able to rest & rotate when required
  • Boss eager to avoid taking fitness risks

Editors' Picks