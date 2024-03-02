FIFA Fair Play award incoming?! Bizarre scenes at Wrexham as opposition manager John Coleman incredibly orders his own player to give ball back despite being absolutely battered by hosts - it's unheard of!
Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman delighted Wrexham fans as he told his own player to give the ball back after disagreeing with a decision.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gesture from Accrington boss received standing ovation
- John Coleman ordered his own player to give ball back
- Disagreed with decision made by linesman & referee