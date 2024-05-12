Explained: Why Steve McClaren expected to stay at Man Utd even if Erik ten Hag is sacked this summer

GettyAditya GokhaleExplained: Why Steve McClaren expected to stay at Man Utd even if Erik ten Hag is sacked this summerManchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier LeagueManchester United coach Steve McClaren will reportedly remain with the club past this summer even if Erik ten Hag is shown the door.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRatcliffe likely to get rid of coaching staffSteven McClaren won't be given the sackHas a good relationship with top brassArticle continues below