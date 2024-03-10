Nunez-Ederson-Liverpool-Man-CityGetty
Jack McRae

Explained: Why Ederson escaped red card for wiping out Darwin Nunez with rash tackle after poor back-pass from Nathan Ake - as Alexis Mac Allister equalises for Liverpool vs Man City with resulting penalty

Manchester CityEderson MoraesLiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool vs Manchester CityDarwin Nunez

Manchester City's Ederson escaped a sending off against Liverpool after the Brazilian gave away a penalty for wild challenge on Darwin Nunez.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ederson gives away penalty on Nunez
  • Escapes red card but fortunate
  • Mac Allister equalises from the spot

Editors' Picks