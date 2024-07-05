Lamine Yamal boots Spain Euro 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Explained: Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has two other nations' flags on his boots for Spain at Euro 2024

Lamine YamalSpainEuropean ChampionshipBarcelonaLaLiga

The reason for Spain international Lamine Yamal wearing the flags of two other nations on his boots at Euro 2024 has been explained.

  • Youngster starring at European Championship
  • Continues to make history at the age of 16
  • Honouring the birthplaces of his parents
