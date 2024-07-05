Explained: Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has two other nations' flags on his boots for Spain at Euro 2024

Getty/GOALChris BurtonExplained: Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has two other nations' flags on his boots for Spain at Euro 2024Lamine YamalSpainEuropean ChampionshipBarcelonaLaLigaThe reason for Spain international Lamine Yamal wearing the flags of two other nations on his boots at Euro 2024 has been explained.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYoungster starring at European ChampionshipContinues to make history at the age of 16Honouring the birthplaces of his parentsArticle continues below