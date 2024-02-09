Explained: Why Bukayo Saka is a Nigeria fan & how Arsenal star could've remarkably been playing in Africa Cup of Nations final if he'd chosen different career path

Explained: Why Bukayo Saka is a Nigeria fan & how Arsenal star could've remarkably been playing in Africa Cup of Nations final if he'd chosen different career pathRichard MillsGetty Bukayo SakaNigeriaAfrica Cup of NationsArsenalIvory CoastPremier LeagueArsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrated Nigeria advancing to the Africa Cup of Nations final - and it turns out he could have represented the Super Eagles.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSaka celebrates Nigeria reaching AFCON finalArsenal star could have represented themTurned them down in favour of England