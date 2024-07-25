EXCLUSIVE: Wilfried Nancy is 'limitless' as Columbus Crew, MLS All-Star coach and rising star talks Thierry Henry, links to USMNT and embracing the moment

Wilfried Nancy is MLS' most talented coach, and amid speculation about USMNT role, shares gratitude for life, his mentor and more

The rise has been as meteoric as it was unexpected.

Pushed into the limelight after Thierry Henry left his post as head coach of CF Montreal in 2021, Wilfried Nancy has now burst onto the scene in Major League Soccer. From an assistant coach under the Frenchman to now being widely considered the most talented manager in MLS, Nancy has climbed the domestic table to the top in just three years.

In two seasons with the Canadian side, Nancy took the team to heights they haven't been able to replicate since his departure prior to the 2023 season - and that campaign last year was a true breakout in Columbus.

He led the Crew to an MLS Cup victory in his inaugural year with the Eastern Conference side, and followed it up in 2024 with a trip to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final. And he has been linked as a potential successor to Gregg Berhalter as the USMNT coach, acknowledging the speculation by saying "I'm happy to have the national team think that I could be interesting to the country, to do something."

Nancy, who served as head coach in this week's 2024 MLS All-Star Game in Columbus, sat down with GOAL to discuss his coaching philosophy, personal growth, his mentor Henry, and how he defines personal success amid links to the vacant U.S. men's national team coaching role.