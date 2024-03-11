Everything Catarina Macario touches turns to gold! World-class USWNT star already making up for lost time at Chelsea following 22-month ACL injury rehab

The American's return to the field comes at the ideal time for Emma Hayes' side as they compete on multiple fronts

Twenty-two months on the sidelines meant Catarina Macario took a little longer than she’d have liked to introduce herself to the Chelsea fans but after two goals in two games, the United States women’s national team star is certainly making up for lost time.

Macario was only six minutes into her Chelsea debut when she marked it with a goal, a clever finish putting the cherry on the cake for the Blues in a 4-0 win over Leicester at the start of the month, one that saw them return to the top of the Women’s Super League table.

A week later, she repeated the trick, except she did it even better. It was a little over an hour into Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter-final against Everton when she entered the fray, the scores goalless and her side seriously struggling to break down the Toffees. But within three minutes, that all changed. Aggie Beever-Jones drove into the box, Macario peeled off her marker and the England youngster teed her up for a simple, match-winning finish.

Article continues below

The mathematics from the Chelsea fans suggest that, at this rate, if Macario features in Friday’s huge WSL clash with London rivals Arsenal, she’ll be on the scoresheet within 90 seconds. Such a prediction is ambitious, but it also wouldn’t be a huge surprise. After suffering on the sidelines for almost two years, everything Macario touches seems to turn to gold right now – and the timing could not be better for Chelsea.