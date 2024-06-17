Euro 2024 top scorers: Kai Havertz, Alvaro Morata & players with most goals at the European Championship

All the top scorers battling for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot - listed.

Alongside predictions for who will win Euro 2024, just as anywhere else, there is always the prognosis of who will finish as the top scorer.

There will be many takers for the Golden Boot award in the tournament, while the likes of France, Spain, England and hosts Germany may be tipped as the favourites to win the 17th edition of the European Championship.

From Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer making headlines ahead of the Euros to Cristiano Ronaldo looking to add to his record tally, apart from England's Harry Kane and Germany's Florian Wirtz, there will be new challengers emerging through the length of the tournament.

With the final showdown to be held at Berlin's Olympiastadion on July 14, GOAL takes a look at the Euro 2024 top scorers...