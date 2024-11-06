Erling Haaland fires message after rare off night in dire Man City defeat against Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeErling Haaland fires message after rare off night in dire Man City defeat against Ruben Amorim's Sporting CPErling HaalandManchester CitySporting CPSporting CP vs Manchester CityChampions LeagueR. AmorimErling Haaland had a message for Manchester City fans after a rare off night in Lisbon against Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHaaland had an evening to forget against SportingDrew a blank as City succumbed to a 4-1 defeatTook to social media and shared a rallying cryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below