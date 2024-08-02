Erik ten Hag explains Casemiro FA Cup final decision as he appears to admit the Brazilian was NOT injured and reveals transfer plans for midfielder
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has appeared to admit he dropped Casemiro for the FA Cup final, contradicting claims the Brazilian was injured.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Manager opens up on dropping midfielder
- Brazilian left out of Cup final amid confusion
- Dutchman hopeful veteran can revive his form