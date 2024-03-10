Erik ten Hag back to Ajax?! Man Utd boss included on Eredivisie giants' summer shortlist of managerial targets alongside Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders
Erik ten Hag could be in line for a sensational return to Ajax, with the Dutch giants including the Manchester United boss on their summer shortlist.
- Red Devils boss left Amsterdam in 2022
- Questions asked of future at Old Trafford
- Two English-based coaches are of interest