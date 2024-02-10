Enzo Fernandez seeking Chelsea exit! £107m signing from Benfica offers himself to Barcelona despite having eight years to run on Blues contract

Peter McVitie
Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Enzo Fernandez is reportedly ready to leave Chelsea just 18 months after joining the club as the midfielder has offered himself to Barcelona.

  • Enzo reportedly ready to leave Chelsea
  • Has offered himself to Spanish champions
  • Midfielder's contract runs until 2032

