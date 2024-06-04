England women player ratings vs France: That’s more like it! Alessia Russo & Jess Carter shine as Lionesses survive second-half scare to secure vital Euro 2025 qualification victory

The Arsenal star was on the scoresheet along with Georgia Stanway as Sarina Wiegman's side secured a well-needed win in a tale of two halves

Goals from Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo saw England stun France on Tuesday night as the Lionesses enjoyed a first win away at Les Bleues since 1973, beating them 2-1 in Saint-Etienne. After losing the reverse fixture in Newcastle on Friday night, Sarina Wiegman's side looked much sharper and more threatening on the attack in this game, punishing France's sloppiness to reassert themselves in their Euro 2025 qualifying group.

Russo, Ella Toone and Beth Mead all had decent opportunities for England before Stanway broke the deadlock midway through the first half when she connected sweetly with Lauren Hemp's cutback and struck it beautifully beyond Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Soon enough, after seeing the France goalkeeper deny her moments before, Russo made it two with a clever header, giving Hemp another deserved assist after a brilliant cross.

The hosts had some moments, Kadidiatou Diani firing just wide when the game was goalless before Marie-Antoinette Katoto uncharacteristically missed from close range just before the break, and they got back into the contest when Diani converted a penalty that came from some sloppy England play. From there, momentum switched completely as Les Bleues pushed hard for an equaliser, but a heroic save from Hannah Hampton at the death ensured a well-needed victory for the Lionesses.

