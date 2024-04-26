Jordan Pickford Everton 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

England star Jordan Pickford reveals plan for crazy football rule change as Everton goalkeeper urges referees to 'get on with it'

Jordan PickfordEnglandEvertonPremier League

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has proposed a radical new rule change in football that he claims would help the game flow more.

  • Pickford asked about a new rule change idea
  • Suggested 'mixing up' team's pre-match attire
  • Calls on fouls to be scrapped and let play go on
