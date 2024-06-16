England player ratings vs Serbia: Jude Bellingham, you beauty! Real Madrid superstar the Three Lions match-winner in Euro 2024 opener as Bukayo Saka provides the spark in hard-fought victory

The midfielder gave an all-action performance to ensure Gareth Southgate's side began the tournament with a victory

Jude Bellingham got England off to a winning start at Euro 2024 with a typically authoritative performance against Serbia, although the Three Lions were left clinging on in the second half as they secured a 1-0 win in Gelsenkirchen.

Bellingham picked up where he left off after leading Real Madrid to Champions League glory by scoring the only goal with a superb header, and he was England's standout performer to boot, appearing all over the pitch and excelling in every area.

England struggled to build on their strong first 45 minutes, but Jordan Pickford saving from Dusan Vlahovic and a headed Harry Kane clearance helped get them over the line.

GOAL rates England's players from Arena AufSchalke...