England player ratings vs Greece: Harry who?! Ollie Watkins makes his case with Kane on the bench while Jude Bellingham shows who's boss and Curtis Jones enjoys dream debut in crucial Nations League win

The Three Lions avenged their defeat at Wembley and took control of the group with an accomplished performance in Athens

Ollie Watkins grabbed his opportunity to show he can compete with Harry Kane by firing England towards a 3-0 win over Greece on Thursday which reasserted the Three Lions' authority in their Nations League group, putting them in pole position to win promotion.

Interim coach Lee Carsley did what Gareth Southgate was too afraid to do during Euro 2024 and dropped captain Kane for the Aston Villa striker, and Watkins put England in front in the seventh minute with a tap-in set up by the thrusting Noni Madueke.

Jordan Pickford had to be at the top of his game to keep the hosts at bay before Jude Bellingham, who had sparked the first goal with a wonderful reverse pass, made sure of the victory. The Real Madrid midfielder fired a shot which cannoned off the post and was knocked over the line by the heel of the hapless Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Carsley's side turned a good victory into a great one when Curtis Jones scored the third with a cheeky backheel on his debut, and those late strikes took England above Greece in League B, Group Two on goal difference, meaning victory against Ireland on Sunday will seal their promotion back to the top tier without having to go through a play-off.

GOAL rates England's players from Athens' Olympic Stadium...