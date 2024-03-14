England stars Lauren James and Fran Kirby doubts for Chelsea's huge WSL clash with Arsenal as Emma Hayes rules out record-signing Mayra Ramirez and defender Nathalie Bjorn
Chelsea will be without Mayra Ramirez and Nathalie Bjorn for the visit of Arsenal on Friday, with Lauren James and Fran Kirby also both doubts.
- Chelsea already missing Kerr, Bright & more
- James & Kirby now doubts for Arsenal clash
- Ramirez & Bjorn already ruled out