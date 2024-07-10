Ollie Watkins England Euro 2024Getty
'England's best striker by far!' - Fans laud Three Lions hero Ollie Watkins as Harry Kane's understudy emerges as the hero with incredible last-gasp winner in Euro 2024 semi-final at Netherlands' expense

Ollie Watkins was the hero for England, scoring a 90th-minute winner against the Dutch to send the Three Lions through to the final of Euro 2024.

  • Watkins came on and scored winner
  • England through to Euro 2024 final
  • Will face Spain on Sunday
