Endrick in England? Premier League club credited with loan interest in Real Madrid wonderkid as Serie A giants also mull over January approach for Brazil international
Brazilian wonderkid Endrick is once again being linked with a loan move away from Real Madrid, as Tottenham and Juventus are credited with interest.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Completed move to Spain when turning 18
- Game time has been in short supply
- January switch now being speculated on