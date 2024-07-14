Will Elliot Lee join Paul Mullin in missing Wrexham’s North America tour? Injury update as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney prepare to take Red Dragons back across the Atlantic
Paul Mullin has already been ruled out of Wrexham’s pre-season tour of North America, with Elliot Lee another to have sparked injury fears.
- Star striker sidelined after surgery
- Midfielder picked up knock on friendly
- Countdown on to 2024-25 campaign