Douglas Luiz kisses Alisha Lehmann in stands after Brazil's Copa America draw with Colombia as Juventus new boy thanks girlfriend and Aston Villa women's star for 'best support'
Douglas Luiz shared a kiss with Alisha Lehmann in the stands after Brazil's Copa America draw with Colombia and hailed her as "my best support".
- Lehmann in the USA to support her partner
- Was in audience when Brazil played Colombia
- Took a few snaps in the stands after the game