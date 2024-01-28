‘Don’t Google my credentials!’ - Dr Rob McElhenney provides sick note for Wrexham fan desperate to watch FA Cup clash with Blackburn from Ryan Reynolds’ homeland

‘Don’t Google my credentials!’ - Dr Rob McElhenney provides sick note for Wrexham fan desperate to watch FA Cup clash with Blackburn from Ryan Reynolds’ homelandChris BurtonGettyWrexhamFA CupLeague TwoBlackburn Rovers vs WrexhamBlackburn RoversRob McElhenney has turned ‘doctor’ at Wrexham and drawn up a sick note for a fan desperate to watch the club’s FA Cup clash with Blackburn.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons heading to Ewood ParkGlobal fan base ready to tune inHollywood co-owners watching from afar