Donny van de Beek endures nightmare start to life at Eintracht Frankfurt as Man Utd loanee is hauled off at half-time after another dismal showing

Donny van de Beek endures nightmare start to life at Eintracht Frankfurt as Man Utd loanee is hauled off at half-time after another dismal showingJack McRaeGetty ImagesDonny van de BeekEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaEintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz 05Donny van de Beek's quest to rediscover the player he was at Ajax goes on as the hunt for consistent form continues to evade him.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVan de Beek on loan from Man UnitedMidfielder hooked at half-time after poor performanceFrankfurt have option to purchase Dutchman