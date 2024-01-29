Documentary rivals! Why Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney won’t make the same mistakes as Gary Neville, David Beckham & Salford City’s Man Utd ‘Class of ‘92’ ownership group

Chris Burton
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney David Beckham Gary NevilleGetty/GOAL
WrexhamLeague TwoSalford CityManchester United

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have learned from Gary Neville and David Beckham at Salford and will not make the same mistakes, says Lee Trundle.

  • Red Devils icons in charge at Peninsula Stadium
  • Hollywood stars calling the shots in North Wales
  • Two sides are now rivals on and off the pitch

