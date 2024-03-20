Disgraced former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has home searched amid Saudi-linked corruption allegations

GettyPeter McVitieDisgraced former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has home searched amid Saudi-linked corruption allegationsSpainSpainWorld CupLaLigaFormer Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales had his home searched amid an investigation into alleged corruption.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRubiales' home & RFEF headquarters searchedOther individuals also under investigationSupercopa move to Saudi Arabia at core of issue