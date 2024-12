Joelle Wedemeyer has opened up on why it's 'difficult' for Wolfsburg to keep up with Europe's elite, 10 years after their last Champions League title.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wolfsburg won Women's Champions League in 2013 & 2014

Struggled in recent years, amid rises of Barca & Chelsea

Stalwart Wedemeyer opens up on obstacles Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱