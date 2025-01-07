Diego Leon: The ultra-athletic, goal-scoring teenager who Man Utd believe can solve their full-back woes

The 17-year-old Paraguayan is the latest talented youngster the Red Devils have snapped up as part of INEOS' long-term vision

Ever since Patrice Evra left the club in 2014, Manchester United have had a problem at left-back. The position has become so neglected that the team have essentially been operating without one for the last 12 months, with Tyrell Malacia struggling to recover from two nightmare knee surgeries while Luke Shaw is perpetually injured.

Being so ill-equipped in such a key area has hurt the team deeply, and was a big factor in them enduring their worst-ever Premier League finish last season, as well as their dismal current campaign. Diogo Dalot has had to deputise on the left when he is much better suited to the right, and United's need to address their dearth of left backs has been heightened by Ruben Amorim's use of a back three and wing-backs, which places a greater physical demand on those chosen for the role.

Thankfully, the club have prioritised one left-back who they believe will be one of the stars of the future in Diego Leon, the Paraguayan teenager who is blazing a trail in his first season in professional football with Cerro Porteno and who has agreed to join United in the summer. The 17-year old is a physical specimen who has the exact attributes to shine in Amorim's side, a powerful and ambitious player capable of shuttling up and down the flank while providing a real threat.

Leon is the latest youngster United have signed on the cheap after plucking Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal and wrapping up a deal for Mali Under-17s star Sekou Kone last year, having had great success bringing in Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

GOAL has the lowdown on the player who is set to become the first signing of the Amorim era, a player who could become a crucial part of the Portuguese's project for years to come: