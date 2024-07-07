Revealed: Full details of Man Utd’s ‘strange’ sale of Donny van de Beek – with La Liga transfer deal worth considerably more than €500k

(C)Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: Full details of Man Utd’s ‘strange’ sale of Donny van de Beek – with La Liga transfer deal worth considerably more than €500kManchester UnitedDonny van de BeekTransfersGironaLaLigaPremier LeagueDonny van de Beek's final price is set to be much higher than the reported transfer fee of €500,000.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd set to receive more than €500k for Van de BeekDutch midfielder to join Girona permanently Disastrous Old Trafford career comes to an end Article continues below