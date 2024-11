Reports in Spain suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon leave Al-Nassr, but remain in the Saudi Pro League by replacing Neymar at Al-Hilal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below CR7 moved to Middle East in late 2022

Remains a prolific presence at age of 39

Could replace injury-ravaged Brazilian Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below