Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez Saudi hotelGetty/IG:georginagio/IG:visitredsea
James Hunsley

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off progress on new Saudi hotel in the Red Sea

Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueShowbizAl Nassr FC

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez showed off the progress of their hotel-building project in the Red Sea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo and Rodriguez begin hotel project
  • Features floating lodges on Red Sea
  • Rodriguez shows off progress on Instagram

Editors' Picks