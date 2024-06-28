Cosafa Cup: Seychelles' Pirates fight back to deny Likuena of Lesotho

BackPagePixClifton MabasaCosafa Cup: Seychelles' Pirates fight back to deny Likuena of LesothoCOSAFA CupLesotho vs SeychellesLesothoSeychellesAngola vs NamibiaAngolaNamibiaThe Southern Africa regional tournament games continued on Friday with the Likuena and the Pirates facing each other in the Eastern Cape. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLesotho & Seychelles share the spoilsThey were playing their first matchLikuena dominated the matchArticle continues below