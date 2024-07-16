CONMEBOL blames Hard Rock Stadium authorities for Copa America final chaos as 'violence caused by malicious people' overshadows Lionel Messi & Argentina's victory
CONMEBOL has blamed Hard Rock Stadium authorities for the "violence caused by malicious people" at the 2024 Copa America final.
- Hard Rock Stadium in Miami hosted summit clash
- Fans climbed fences to gain entry without tickets
- CONMEBOL shifted blame onto stadium authorities