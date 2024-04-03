Ime Okon, SuperSportBackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Confirmed: Bafana Bafana & Nigeria-eligible defender Ime Okon set to leave SuperSport United for European club as Stan Matthews delivers bad news for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesShandre CampbellSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsGavin HuntLamontville Golden Arrows vs SuperSport UnitedLamontville Golden Arrows

Matsatsantsa boss has revealed that the talented youngster looks set to leave the Tshwane giants at the end of the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Matthews reveals Okon Europe's interest
  • Campbell and Akon won't join local club
  • Campbell is linked with Sundowns move

Editors' Picks