All completed Wrexham transfers so far in 2023-24 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Wrexham transfers in the 2023-24 season so far.

Wrexham returned to the English Football League after pipping Notts County in tense, dramatic National League title race last season, ending a 15-year exile.

Indeed, Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have transformed the fortunes at the Racecourse Ground, and the Red Dragons are currently fighting for one of the three automatic promotion spots in League Two.

Manager Phil Parkinson already has an impressive squad thanks to a massive budget that was used pretty well across the pitch in previous transfer windows. As a consequence, they were relatively quiet throughout winter transfer window, but that changed on the deadline day as they brought in some fresh faces to boost their promotion charge.

Article continues below

GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Wrexham transfers in the ongoing 2023-24 season, below.