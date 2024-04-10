Columbus Crew make MLS history defeating Tigres in Mexico in CONCACAF Champions Cup as USMNT Olympic goalkeeper Patrick Schulte is a penalty shootout hero
The Columbus Crew made MLS history Tuesday evening, becoming the first team to ever defeat Tigres on the road in CONCACAF Champions Cup action.
- Columbus Crew enjoy win over Tigres in Mexico
- First MLS team ever to achieve the feat
- Schulte saves two penalties in shootout