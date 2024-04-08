Mauricio Pochettino Cole Palmer Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Is Cole Palmer injured? Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino explains surprise decision to substitute 16-goal forward when protecting narrow lead at Sheffield United

Cole PalmerMauricio PochettinoChelseaSheffield United vs ChelseaSheffield UnitedPremier League

As Chelsea were rocked by a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, in-form forward Cole Palmer was subbed off while Chelsea were in the lead.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea draw 2-2 against Sheffield United
  • Palmer subbed of before end of the game
  • Pochettino reveals why 21-year-old was taken off

Editors' Picks