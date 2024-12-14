'My life has changed massively' - Cole Palmer opens up on struggles with new-found fame after meteoric rise at Chelsea as he reveals the thing he misses most
Cole Palmer admitted that his "life has changed massively" after his meteoric rise at Chelsea and also revealed the thing he misses most the most.
- Palmer's stock has been growing since his Chelsea move
- Was impressive with England at the Euro 2024
- The forward still adjusting to the new-found fame