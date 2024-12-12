Club America vs. Monterrey should be a strong Liga MX final, but will be another warning sign for El Tri and Mexican soccer

The Liga MX final will be one for the ages, but the lack of local headlining Mexican talent is a concern

When Club América hosts Monterrey in the first leg of the Liga MX final, fans will expect to see top showings from Spanish midfielders, American goalscorers, and South American defenders.

Monterrey’s biggest star is Sergio Canales, a Spain native signed from Real Betis last summer. This summer, he was joined by Oliver Torres, the hero of Rayados’ semifinal triumph over Atlético San Luis, and Argentine attacker Lucas Ocampos.

América, too, relies on a Spaniard, with Alvaro Fidalgo the team’s most important midfielder. Mexican-American winger Alejandro Zendejas, Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez, Mexican center back Ramon Juarez, and Uruguayan forward scored the goals in their thrilling second-leg semifinal win over Cruz Azul.

While there will be talent on display in the battle for the Liga MX title, much of that talent is already committed to playing international soccer elsewhere. Which should raise an alarm for both the Mexican Football Federation and the top flight in the country.