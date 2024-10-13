No stopping Christian Pulisic: USMNT winners and losers from Mauricio Pochettino's debut win over Panama

The AC Milan star is terrorizing defenses on two continents, with Saturday serving as the latest reminder of how good he is

Following the U.S. men's national team's win over Panama, there's been plenty of talk about tactical tweaks. Rightfully so. Mauricio Pochettino is the man in charge now and, starting on Saturday, the new U.S. manager made his presence and ideas known.

For all of its intricacies and tactical debates, though, sometimes soccer is really, really simple. For the USMNT, winning games often comes down to one bold strategy: give the ball to Christian Pulisic and watch him make magic.

He made more of it on Saturday in the 2-0 win. His assist to Yunus Musah was a connection made in Milan, as Pulisic assisted his club teammate's first USMNT goal. The smile on Musah's face was a mile wide. The one on Pulisic's might have been even bigger.

That's the kind of mood Pulisic brings right now. When you're playing at this level, things tend to go your way and, when that's happening for Pulisic, the USMNT is an entirely different team. Pochettino will know that as well as anyone: for this team to succeed, he's almost certainly going to need his star to... well, be a star.

Pulisic proved, once again, he's that on Saturday. He'll try again on Tuesday against Mexico. And, based on what we've seen over the last month, it's worth wishing El Tri luck. They'll need it.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Q2 Stadium..