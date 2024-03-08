Christian Pulisic told to 'stop stealing goals' as USMNT fans react to American scoring in AC Milan's chaotic Europa League victory over Slavia Prague
USMNT fans weighed in on Christian Pulisic's exploits for AC Milan, claiming he should "stop stealing goals" after his effort against Slavia Prague.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pulisic on scoresheet in Europa League win
- American gets toe on Leao's late effort
- Fans have their say in Instagram comments