Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2024-25Getty
Suraj Radia

Christian Pulisic to Liverpool?! USMNT star among players under consideration to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield

C. PulisicLiverpoolM. SalahAC MilanTransfers

Christian Pulisic is reportedly one of the names on Liverpool's shortlist to replace Mohamed Salah after the American's blistering start at AC Milan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Liverpool planning for life after Salah
  • Reports claim Reds would need to double Milan outlay
  • Pulisic scored against Liverpool in Champions League
Article continues below